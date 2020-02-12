Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.50) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $390-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.33 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

