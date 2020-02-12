Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.74 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 2,312,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,839. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

