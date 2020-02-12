Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.5–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.27 million.Pluralsight also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

PS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 2,213,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

