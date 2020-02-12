Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.42 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.45 EPS.

Shares of PS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 2,213,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.