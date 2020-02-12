POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.