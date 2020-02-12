POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. POA has a market cap of $4.12 million and $802,729.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, POA has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

