Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Hits $4.86 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $4.86 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitbns, Binance and DDEX.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,833,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, DDEX, Upbit, IDEX, Kucoin, UEX and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

