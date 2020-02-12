Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Stock Price

Media coverage about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FBRC stock remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. FBR & Co has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

FBR & Co Company Profile

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

