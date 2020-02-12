PotCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,320.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $3,320.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,323.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.02560331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.06 or 0.04588977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00784655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00919837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00118235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009813 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00706998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,287,373 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.