PPD (NYSE:PPD) COO William J. Sharbaugh Buys 30,000 Shares

PPD (NYSE:PPD) COO William J. Sharbaugh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 7,279,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,028. PPD has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

