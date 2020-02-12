PPD (NYSE:PPD) Insider Acquires $238,650.00 in Stock

PPD (NYSE:PPD) insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00.

Shares of NYSE PPD traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 7,279,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,028. PPD has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

