PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.56.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.73. 554,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.