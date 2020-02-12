Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $463.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

