Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 22,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

