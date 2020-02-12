Premier Miton Group’s (PMI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMI opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.51. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.53).

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

