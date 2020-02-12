Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 9,021,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 100,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.