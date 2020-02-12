Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Roth Capital cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.