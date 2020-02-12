Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($2.13).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 162.11 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.07. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.93.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

