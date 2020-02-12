Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

PHP stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162 ($2.13). 3,076,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.93.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.