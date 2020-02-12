Primas (PST) Hits One Day Volume of $616,030.00

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 43% against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Primas has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $616,030.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

