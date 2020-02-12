Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $11,456.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,673,909 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

