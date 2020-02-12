Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,887 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Equity Residential worth $195,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 78,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,427. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

