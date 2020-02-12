Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 168,728 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Technologies worth $198,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.78. 479,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

