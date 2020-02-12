Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.40% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $171,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 12,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.