Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $192,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

