Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $179.10 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,679,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of PacWest Bancorp worth $179,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

PACW stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 717,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

