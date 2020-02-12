Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $194.85 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Automatic Data Processing worth $194,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,943. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.07 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

