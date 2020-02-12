Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 306,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $196,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 5,518,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

