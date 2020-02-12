Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.60% of CyrusOne worth $192,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 303,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,762. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -449.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

