Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Xcel Energy worth $193,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 1,296,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

