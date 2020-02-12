Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.92% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $196,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after buying an additional 217,831 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 66.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 48,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

