Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $175,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 528,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 46,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,311. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

