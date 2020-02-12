Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Wayfair worth $186,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 106.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,135,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,234 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.42.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

