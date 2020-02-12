Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,413,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Liberty Global worth $161,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $49,263,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $7,760,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $9,377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Global by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 214,161 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 30.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,723. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

