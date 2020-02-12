Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 229,604 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $191,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. 633,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.