Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 392,954 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 392,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Walt Disney worth $626,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. 6,853,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $256.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

