Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 451,819 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $428,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,344,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

