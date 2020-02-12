Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 570,674 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares MBS ETF worth $188,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. 19,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

