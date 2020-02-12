Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,190 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Broadcom worth $199,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,851,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $324.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

