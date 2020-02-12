Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $721,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $1,517.51. 833,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,047.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

