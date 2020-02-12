Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 168,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of MKS Instruments worth $170,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,167. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

