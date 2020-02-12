Privatix Price Down 9.8% This Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003166 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. Privatix has a total market cap of $361,800.00 and approximately $6,730.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

