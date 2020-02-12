PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $160.84 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $160.84 million and $1.03 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,296.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.20 or 0.04541383 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00787667 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009308 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

