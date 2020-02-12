Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $145,099.00 and $14,260.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00082618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,434.78 or 1.00343205 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

