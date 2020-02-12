Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PGR opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,917,000 after purchasing an additional 749,119 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

