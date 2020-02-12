Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,972 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 3.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Prologis worth $139,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. 513,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

