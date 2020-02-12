Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $594,081.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009875 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

