Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Proofpoint earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.10. 372,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,179. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

