Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €14.40 ($16.74) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.79 ($19.53).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.32 ($14.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,289,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a one year high of €16.79 ($19.52). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

