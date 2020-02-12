Proton Token (PTT) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, LBank, BitForex and CoinTiger. Proton Token has a market cap of $826,080.00 and $225,637.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,200,877,776 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, LBank, BCEX, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

